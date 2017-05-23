Symphony at Sunset Announces 2017 Festivities

ABILENE, Kan. – Symphony at Sunset 2017 presents a heartwarming patriotic concert June 3 at 8:30 p.m. with the Salina Symphony and special guest artist, Mike Ito performing on the steps of the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The annual concert commemorates D-Day and honors all veterans.

Come early to enjoy the multitude of festivities, starting at 4 p.m.:

Fort Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard

Best of the West Pop-Up Museum

Kid’s Activities for all ages

Food and Beverage Vendors

Music:

5:30 p.m. – Everyday Lights, a local band favorite

– Everyday Lights, a local band favorite 5:30 p.m. – KWU Cello & Violin Camp Recital (Visitors Center Auditorium)

– KWU Cello & Violin Camp Recital (Visitors Center Auditorium) 7:00 p.m. – 1st Infantry Division Band

– 1st Infantry Division Band 8:30 p.m. – Salina Symphony headlines the event just as the sun sets

In addition to honoring veterans with a number of patriotic songs, the Symphony will pay tribute to the Chisholm Trail 150th Celebration featuring fiddler Mike Ito as the guest artist. Ito recently retired from the Baldknobbers show in Branson after 46 years in the country and western music field. He has played with many country music legends including Buck Owens, Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty and Waylon Jennings.

This is a “pay what you can” event. Bring your lawn chairs. Rain location is the Abilene High School Auditorium. The event is generously sponsored by Marshall Motors and your donations.

A charter bus is available from Salina to the event. The bus departs Central High School south parking lot at 4:30 p.m. and returns following the concert. Reserved folding chair seating is provided for bus travelers. Cost is $30, with reservations on a first come basis. Call the Symphony office at 785.823.8309 by May 31.