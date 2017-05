Junction City Blue Jay Logan Roether shot a round of 80 to tie with eight other golfers for 38th in the Class 6A State Golf Tournament at the Auburn Hills Golf Course in Wichita on Monday.

Also for Junction City, Tyler Gromlovits shot a round of 91 for an 84th place finish in the tournament.

Sion Audrain of Garden City captured first place in a playoff. He finished with a round of 70.

Overland Park – Blue Valley North captured the team championship.