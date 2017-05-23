JC Post

What is the standard that you’re willing to live with?

That was the question asked by City Commissioner Mick McCallister in reference to the aesthetic appearance of Junction City.

“At some point, we need to figure out what do want to be when we grow up; what is the standard that we’re all willing to live with?”

McCallister noted during the last City Commission meeting that Junction City has many rundown, and abandoned properties that need to be taken care of in order to improve the image of the community.

“Grass growing up in your concrete/parking lot looks ugly, it’s probably not a good thing for your concrete,” said McCallister. “The aesthetic part of it – let’s all be uniform and let’s all be standard…you want your property to look nice to bring customers in.”

Teamwork and widespread community effort are going to be the difference makers in cleaning up the aesthetic image, according to McCallister.

“I drive around this city kind of with blinders on, I don’t look side to side, I’m looking straight down the road and [thinking to myself] ‘wow that’s a really nice looking road, and boy look at those sidewalks, and look at those new lights’; and I kind of feel pride in where we were, where we are today, and hopefully where we’re going,” said McCallister. “And then I look off to the side of the roads and I say, we’re not doing this as a team.”

With all the work that has gone into fixing roads, creating a new bike path, beautifying the roundabouts and main entrances to the city, etc – the infrastructure doesn’t match.

“It looks like we’ve started something, and it doesn’t look finished; so when you see porches falling down or paint falling off or grass two feet high on your main drag, where folks enter the city – and it’s been said 100 times – your first impression is your most important impression.”

What is the standard that you are willing to live with; should the city work toward beautifying itself and ‘cleaning up’ its image?

 

  • Just another jc property owner

    What new paved street is he talking about, maybe you need to re-drive the city again. You cant drive on a walking & bike paths.

  • Annoyed

    It has nothing to do with the homes. It’s the nasty run down unplanned businesses in town. Pride of city equal pride of home. Jobs in city equal money into the home. Mental health care and health care equal ability to work on said home. Drug rehab equal willingness to work on home. You’ve got it backwards.

  • The plug

    They have nice police cars, fire trucks, city vehicles and buildings, and let’s not forget the 6 whole veteran parking spots in the city!

    Myself and a few other people had to personally mow and weed whack the “city” bus stops in Spring valley 2 weeks ago because we couldn’t see our children, and the city employees called the police, who stopped us because we were doing un-permitted work on city property, which is now overgrown again!

    This town sucks, and looks like hell………

    • Free speach

      Right. And they fine people for parking on grass but JCPD does it all the time.

  • Rachel Rairden

    What road ways are you driving that you believe is so nice from a tax payer of this city I’m frankly disappointed with our city streets as I’ve seen pot holes large enough to flip a small four door car. There are still tons of sidewalks that need repairs to full replacement. What a joke.

  • Bernadean Sykora

    Tax us like crazy and expect people to have money to do things like clean up weeds, fix a house and whatever else.

  • Free speach

    Put tax lean on said abandoned property and let the people pay off the tax . after one year said person Owens property and can fix it up. It’s a win win for everybody.