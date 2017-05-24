JC Post

Kansas law doesn’t address children’s access to firearms

In December 2015. 3-year-old Kaden Nagel died in an accidental shooting in Reno County- photo-From Gofundme page

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Although Kansas has recorded four accidental shooting deaths of young children between 2014 and 2016, legislators have shown little interest in laws that would punish adults who allow children access to guns.

Data compiled by The Associated Press and USA Network found at least 21 states and the District of Columbia have laws dealing with negligent storage of firearms. Researchers found the laws are enforced in widely varying ways.

Kansas’ law against child endangerment makes it a crime to “knowingly and unreasonably” cause or permit children to be situations in which the child is endangered. But the law doesn’t mention firearms.

Public health experts say child access laws could reduce unintentional shootings that kill and injure hundreds of children every year. Critics say the laws violate gun owners’ rights

