Planning and Zoning Administrator on “undetermined” leave of absence

What is the current job status of the Planning and Zoning Administrator for Junction City/Geary County?

JC Post has confirmed reports that David Yearout has not reported to work in recent days.

City manager Allen Dinkel provided the following statement: “No comment, it’s a personnel issue; but it’s a County issue, he is still technically the Administrator.”

John Thummel, Geary County Human Resources Director, said: “Right now Mr. Yearout is on a leave of absence, anything further than that is a personal matter and we are not going to comment on that.”

Thummel confirmed that the leave of absence is undetermined at this time.

Due to the ongoing nature of circumstances surrounding the leave of absence, Yearout was unable to make a public comment.

*feature photo courtesy elaborlaw.com