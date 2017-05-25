‘We Back the Blue’ t-shirts to launch a “Pro-Police” campaign

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department is teaming up with Varsity Sports Unlimited to launch a pro-police campaign.

We Back the Blue t-shirts will be offered to the community to show that they support local law enforcement.

Space on the back of the shirts is available for those that wish to be a sponsor and help make this venture possible.

If you are interested in being part of the We Back the Blue project, contact Riley Rainwater with Varsity Sports at 844-447-7667. You can also email vsu@varsitysportsunlimited.com.