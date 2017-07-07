Stuff the Bus campaign to begin July 17th – supply list, drop off locations

The annual United Way of Junction City – Geary County stuff the bus campaign begins on July 17th.
Donations will be accepted for USD 475 students to help those children in the district whose families who may struggle to provide the necessary items to start the school year.
Drop off locations to donate school supplies include: Millennium Bank, KS State Bank, Central National Bank, Intrust Bank, Sunflower Bank, Exchange Bank, Landmark National Bank, Walmart on Chestnut St., and Dillon’s.
Donations can also be dropped off at the United Way Office, 139 East 8th Street, Monday through Friday.
For those who do not wish to shop for school supplies, financial contributions can be made. All funds generated will be spent on the purchase of additional school supplies. Checks should be made out to the United Way with “Stuff the Bus” written on the memo line. Please mail checks to United Way, P.O. Box 567, Junction City, KS 66441.
Please consider the following items when making donations:
- 3 ring binders – 2 inch
- 3×3 sticky notes
- gallon ziploc freezer bags
- black dry erase markers
- glue sticks
- clorox wipes
- hand sanitizer, 8 ounces
- quart ziploc freezer bags
- white glue, 8 ounces
- wide ruled notebook paper
- composition books
- crayola crayons, 24 pack
- #2 pencils
- kleenex, large box
- large pink erasers
- plain pocket folders
- wide ruled spiral notebooks
- yellow highlighters
- mechanical pencils
For more information on Stuff the Bus or to volunteer please contact the United Way at 238-2117.
