Babe Ruth Midwest Regional Tournament Update

Rain halted play Saturday evening in the Babe Ruth Midwest Regional Tournament for 16 to 18 year old players.

In ballgames played before the rain Charleston, Missouri defeated Cottonwood Valley from Kansas, and the Buckley Bombers from Colorado defeated Wayne County, Missouri. The third game between Liberal, Kansas and the St. Paul East Twins had to be halted in the second inning due to the rain delay. The game between the Junction City Reds and Bismark, North Dakota was postponed.

According to the head coach of the Reds, Denver Kell, a tarp was put down over the field for overnight. If weather and field conditions allow the plan is to resume tournament play at 9 a.m. Sunday. That would mean the Reds could possibly play Bismark about 11 a.m.

The teams are in the midst of pool play. The tournament is scheduled to wrap up on Monday.