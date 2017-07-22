Brigade Fall to Golden Giants in Cowdin Cup Championship Series

The Topeka Golden Giants jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning and rolled on to a 9-0 win over the Junction City Brigade in the final game in the Cowdin Cup championship series. As a result after winning two out of three games in the series the Golden Giants are the champions of the Mid Plains League for 2017.

Brigade Head Coach Seth Wheeler noted the starting pitcher for Junction City, Josh Maple, struggled throwing strikes, hit two batters and walked two more. “And then an infield hit killed you. ” Daniel Bichura was brought on in relief but Wheeler reported he gave up a couple of infield hits and a walk. “Wheeler stated, “At this point in the season when you don’t get a quality start it really sets us behind.”

The game was halted due to rain and lightning after four-and-a-half innings. After a wait of 25 minutes the game was called and the Golden Giants were declared the winners.

The Brigade still had a good season after finishing second in the postseason playoffs and second in the West Division standings. “I think you’ve got to feel good about it. Anytime you get to the championship of anything, then you come down to that third game I think you feel good about it.”We had a really good group. They cared and they came every single day, played hard and had a lot of fun. Sometimes you just come up a little bit short. And I think with the talent level that we had I’m really proud of how far we made it.”