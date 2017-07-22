Geary County Free Fair Opens Monday

The 4-day run of the Geary County Free Fair will occur Monday through Thursday at the fairgrounds on South Spring Valley Road.

The 4-H Food & Food Preservation judging is scheduled at 1 p.m. Monday with the 4-H Food Sale beginning at 1:30 p.m. Open Class Arts & Crafts, Textiles entries are accepted from 3-7 p.m. and Open Class Photography entries from 4 – 6:30 p.m.

The signup for the Youth Pedal Pull is scheduled from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.. The 4-H Horse Show is at 7 p.m. and the Pedal Pull at 7:30 p.m.

The annual 4-H Project & Livestock auction is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will be preceded by the 4-H Barbecue and Watermelon Feed from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.