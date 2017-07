The Junction City Reds were expected to play Bismark, North Dakota at about 8:30 Sunday evening at Rathert Field in the Babe Ruth Midwest Regional Tournament at Rathert Field. But because of a rain delay Saturday night, the schedule of games is a bit backed up.

Reds Head Coach Denver Kell now expects Junction City and Bismark to play at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.