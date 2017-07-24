Charleston Captures Midwest Regional Title

The top seed, the Charleston, Missouri Flying Squirrels, captured the championship of the Babe Ruth Midwest Regional Tournament for 16-18 year olds at Rathert Field in Junction City on Monday.

The Flying Squirrels defeated the Buckley Bombers from Colorado 7-0 in the championship game.

In the semifinals on Monday Buckley defeated Cottonwood Valley League from Kansas 4-0 and Charleston defeated Wayne County, Missouri 11-1.

The Junction City Reds competed in the eight-team tournament. They went 0-3.