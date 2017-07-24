GCHD hosting Back to School Physicals and Immunizations at Walmart this Friday

The Geary County Health Department (GCHD) will provide back school physicals, and administer immunizations on Friday, July 28th at the Walmart on Chestnut Street in Junction City.

The event will be from noon to 6:00 pm. Physicals are $50.

Nursing staff will be set up inside Walmart on the grocery side of the store completing physicals on a first come, first served basis.

If you are unsure of what vaccinations your children may need, there will be someone to review immunization records.

If you have questions contact the Health Department at 762-5788.