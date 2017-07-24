Geary County Free Fair Opens

The 4-H Food Preservation Judging and Sale were one of the highlights of opening day at the Geary County Free Fair on Monday. The 4-H Horse Show and Pedal Pull for youth were also among the attractions.

For many it was a day of set up and bringing exhibits to the 4-H Center building on the west side of Junction City.

Chuck Otte, Geary County Extension Agent, noted many of the food and other projects arrived for the fair, although horticulture entries were a bit light. Some of those could arrive on Tuesday.

Otte stated the livestock entries arrive Tuesday morning. “We’ve got a good selection of bucket calves coming in, and that’s always really enjoyable. “The entries will include hogs, sheep, goats and cattle.

The schedule of events on Tuesday includes judging in a number of categories ranging from 4-H Club Notebooks and Wildlife to Woodwork. The 4-H Horticulture judging begins at 2:30 p.m. followed by the 4-H Dairy and Goat Show at four o’clock, the 4-H Bucket Calf Consultation judging at 6 p.m. and the 4-H Bucket Calf and Beef Show at 7 p.m.

The fair continues through Thursday.

Here is a sample of some of the entries and participants at the fair on Monday.