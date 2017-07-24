It’s Almost Election Time! – KJCK candidate forum to stream live on Facebook

1420 KJCK will host three candidate forums Tuesday, July 25th, Wednesday, July 26th, and Thursday, July 27th ahead of the August 1st primary election. The forums will air at 8:00 am each day with different candidates participating each morning.

In addition to the live radio coverage on 1420 KJCK, the forums will be live streamed on JC Post’s Facebook page.

Call in each morning between 8:00 am and 9:00 with questions for the candidates at 238-1420.

The forum schedule this week is as follows:

Tuesday, July 25th

Heinrich Biggs

Larry Ruiz

Wednesday, July 26th

Michael Gray

Bob Henderson

Thursday, July 27th

Jeff Underhill

Tim Brown

Nicholas Albritton

A complete list of the candidates can be found below:

Note: JC Post reached out to all candidates for comment/statements. All candidates have also been invited to participate in the candidate forums.

Candidate forums are sponsored by Coryell Insurors, The Pampered Pet, and the Geary County Clerk’s Office.