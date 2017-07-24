JC Brigade Head Coach Resigns

Junction City Brigade Head Coach Seth Wheeler is resigning.

The announcement was confirmed by Cecil Aska, Brigade General Manager. “He’s going to get married and hopefully move on to bigger and better things; we’re going to miss Seth – and he’ll still be a part of what we’ve got going on here in Junction City [as far as] referring players our way, and consulting stuff in case we have questions that come up in reference to baseball and players.”

Wheeler has been with the Brigade for all five years of its existence – first as a player, then as an assistant coach, and the last three years as head coach.

Wheeler led the Brigade to a second place finish in the Mid Plains League this past season, and a League Championship last year.