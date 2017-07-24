JCPD Plans DUI Saturation Patrol

Officers of the Junction City Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols throughout the city on Friday night and Saturday morning, July 28th and 29th.

According to Police Chief Dan Breci there will be five additional patrol cars on the streets to detect and deter drunk driving.

The patrols are designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Those motorists stopped for traffic violations who are suspected of intoxication, will be given an on-site field sobriety test. Confirmed impaired drivers will be arrested.

Breci said the purpose of the patrols is not to harass motorists, but increase overall motorist safety.