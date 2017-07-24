Kansas Gas Prices Flat, While Most of Nation Sees Increase

NEWS RELEASE

July 24, 2017 – Average prices at gas pumps across Kansas stayed the same this week, at $2.11/gallon, according to AAA Kansas, while across the country, 39 states saw prices increase on average by three cents – a major swing from last week when only nine states posted more expensive gas prices on the week. At $2.28, the national gas price is three cents more than a week ago, which is the largest seven-day increase since before Memorial Day.

“At 17 cents less than the national average, Kansas gas prices are 11th lowest in the country,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward.

“Whereas gas prices are higher than they’ve been at points this summer,” AAA’s Steward said, “we are still in a pretty good situation compared to the rest of America. And there are still bargains to be had. Motorists in 15 Kansas communities are enjoying average prices of $2 per gallon or less, and 160 Kansas cities are seeing gas prices at or below the statewide average.”

Of the 10 regularly reported Kansas cities (see chart below), half saw price increases in the past week, AAA Kansas notes. Salina led the way with an 8-cent increase. Average prices in four communities declined, led by Lawrence, which fell 8 cents per gallon.

This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are:

HIGH: Kensington – $2.46

LOW: Galena – $1.93

Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.28 $2.25 $2.23 $2.17 5% Kansas $2.11 $2.11 $2.08 $2.03 4% Emporia $2.08 $2.05 $2.06 $2.02 3% Garden City $2.09 $2.05 $2.02 $2.06 1% Hays $2.12 $2.12 $2.12 $1.99 7% KCK $2.14 $2.17 $2.13 $2.06 4% Lawrence $2.14 $2.22 $2.14 $2.05 4% Manhattan $2.12 $2.14 $2.15 $2.03 4% Pittsburg $2.00 $1.99 $2.03 $1.89 6% Salina $2.09 $2.01 $2.10 $2.01 4% Topeka $2.10 $2.05 $2.12 $1.89 11% Wichita $2.08 $2.11 $1.99 $2.04 2%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country

State Current Avg. Rank Today Last Week Oklahoma $2.04 4 5 Missouri $2.07 8 10 Kansas $2.11 11 12 Colorado $2.27 29 28 Nebraska $2.23 20 22