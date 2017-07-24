KDOT to close I-70 lanes in Junction City

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing lanes on Interstate 70 in Junction City beginning Tuesday, July 25th.

The closure is for patching bridge approaches and departures. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – eastbound passing lane closed between mile marker 299 to 300

Wednesday – westbound driving lane closed between mile marker 300 to 299

Thursday – westbound passing lane closed between mile marker 300 to 299

Friday – westbound driving lane closed between mile marker 297 to 296

KDOT urges drivers to be alert, pay attention to work zone warning signs and slow down when approaching work zones.