Lawyer linked to Obama, Sanders enters Kan. congressional race

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City lawyer who worked for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign is seeking the Democratic nomination for a Kansas congressional seat currently held by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Brent Welder, a labor lawyer from Bonner Springs, on Monday announced his candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

Welder previously worked for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Sanders nominated him last year to the Democratic National Platform Committee year after Welder helped with grassroots support for the Vermont senator’s victory in the 2016 Kansas caucus. He also worked on Barack Obama’s campaign field staff in the 2008 presidential election.

Other candidates include, Tom Niermann, Andrea Ramsey, Reggie Marselus and Chris Haulmark. Jay Sidie, the Mission Woods businessman who lost to Yoder in November, also intends to run.