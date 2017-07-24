Reds Go 0-3 in Babe Ruth Midwest Regional

The Junction City Reds lost three games over the weekend in the Babe Ruth Midwest Regional Tournament for 16 to 18 year old players.

Friday night at North Park the Reds fell to Charleston, Missouri 10-0. On Saturday rain led to a postponement of the Reds’ game against Bismark, North Dakota. Later on Sunday at Rathert Field, Bismark defeated Junction City 5-1, and the Reds lost to Cottonwood Valley League in the nightcap Sunday 11-1 in six innings. All of the losses occurred in the pool play round of the tournament.

In other games on Sunday Liberal, Kansas defeated the St. Paul East Twins 7-6, Wayne County, Missouri shut out St. Paul East 10-0, Charleston, Missouri downed Bismark 14-2 and the Buckley Bombers of Colorado defeated the Liberal Rattlers 3-1.

The tournament continues Monday at Rathert Field.