Roberts, Jenkins, Kansas Delegation Introduce Bill to Award Senator Bob Dole the Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) today introduced bipartisan legislation in the Senate and House to award former Kansas U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole the Congressional Gold Medal in “recognition for his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator and statesman.” The legislation was co-sponsored by the entire Kansas delegation: U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), and Reps. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.) and Ron Estes (R-Kan.).

Sen. Roberts said: “I can think of few people more deserving for a Congressional Gold Medal than Bob Dole. Bob is not only one of the country’s finest statesmen and Kansas’ favorite son, but he is also a friend, mentor and brother to me. He has served our country in countless ways, spending his whole life serving Kansas and the nation. From his days in Russell, Kansas, his service in World War II, and his dedication to spending his life as a public servant, Bob Dole embodies the American spirit.”

Rep. Jenkins said: “As a World War II veteran, public servant and prolific role model, Senator Dole is certainly deserving of the Congressional Gold Medal. Senator Dole has spent his entire life serving Kansans and this great country. Additionally, after retiring from public office, he continued his important work to help our veterans get the care they deserve, curb child hunger and poverty and several other initiatives. Senator Dole is not only an American hero and true statesman, but he is a dear friend and someone I consider to be the ultimate embodiment of a true Kansan. I look forward to getting this bill through Congress and to the President’s desk.”

Sen. Moran said: “I am honored to call Senator Dole a friend and mentor. Americans know of the sacrifices he made on their behalf during WWII, and every Kansan knows that he’s been there for them every day since. Senator Dole has dedicated his entire life to public service and it’s hard to imagine anyone more deserving of the Congressional Gold Medal. Through his dedication to issues from veterans, to child education, to food aid across the world, he reminds us all that one person is capable of making meaningful changes to people’s lives with long-lasting effect.”

Rep. Marshall said: “Senator Bob Dole embodies what it means to be a public servant, a leader and a Kansan. I am proud to call him a friend, and I am humbled to bear the awesome responsibility of serving in the Congressional seat he one held. For as long as I can remember, Bob Dole has been a role model. Today, he is a mentor and continues as a shining example of international leadership. Beyond honoring a deserving patriot, I hope this award reminds my colleagues of leaders like Senator Dole, who never forgets the human impact of each decision, who truly works to serve the greater good, and who always remembers where he calls home – Russell, Kansas.”

Rep. Yoder said : “Senator Dole has spent his entire life serving Kansas and our nation. Service, sacrifice, statesmanship – these are the words that come to mind when you think of Senator Dole. He’s a larger than life figure in American politics, but he’s one of the kindest, funniest, and most humble men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. I can think of no one more deserving of the recognition of Congress and the utmost respect of the American people than Bob Dole.”

Rep. Estes said: “Throughout his life-long service to our nation, Bob Dole has always shown tremendous humility and leadership. Senator Dole embodies what it means to be a Kansan, and his legacy will loom large for generations to come. Senator Bob Dole is truly an American hero.”

This legislation, the Bob Dole Congressional Gold Medal Act, if passed by the House and Senate, would award Sen. Dole with the Congressional Gold Medal. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions. It is the most distinguished honor and the highest civilian honor given by the Congress.

A bipartisan group of Senator Dole’s former colleagues who remain in the Senate signed on to the legislation as original cosponsors. They include: Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Thad Cochran (R-Miss.), Dick Shelby (R-Ala.), Patty Murray (Wash.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Orrin Hatch (Utah), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Saturday marked Senator Dole’s 94th birthday.

The full text of the legislation can he found here.