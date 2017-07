The Junction City Brigade fell to the Topeka Golden Giants 9-0 in a rain shortened game Saturday night in the final game of the Cowdin Cup championship series.

The Golden Giants jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed. The win clinched the series and the Cowdin Cup title for the Golden Giants.

Heavy rain brought a halt to play in the middle of the fifth inning, and after a rain delay wait the game was eventually called.

Junction City finished the season at 21-15.