Sheriff’s Deputies Help Find Lost Fisherman

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded late Sunday night to the Republican River on the north side of Junction City between Trooper Gate and Grant Gate for a man lost and possibly stuck on the river.

At 11:45 p.m. the man, identified by the Sheriff’s Department as Billy Leavins, 37, Junction City, was located on a sand bar, safe and uninjured.

Sheriff Tony Wolf confirmed the water in the river was low, and Deputies were able to walk out to him and help guide him back to shore. Leavens had been fishing when he became lost and called for assistance.

—

Deputies on patrol observed a damaged gate at Thunderbird Marina. It was determined that the damage was caused by an accident that had not been reported. The case is still under investigation.

—

Deputies responded to I-70 and Humboldt Creek Road for a single vehicle non-injury accident. Dana Bieling, Dwight, was traveling northbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle struck a deer.