Community to receive surveys to qualify for “Quality Play for All” Grant

Quality play for all.

Five hundred and eighty five surveys are in the mail for Junction City residents. The survey – in which respondents remain anonymous – is one of the steps in securing a grant for a Fifth Street Playground Park revitalization effort.

Joy Davis, Quality Play for All Committee, said that the survey will help the grantors assess the community’s need.

“We have to prove that 51 percent of the residents in Junction City are below low or moderate income,” said Davis.

Answers to the surveys are 100 percent confidential, and the information will be compiled in Topeka. The data will only be used for the purpose of the grant.

If awarded, the grant is a matching grant where locally raised funds will be matched dollar for dollar. In order to secure consideration for the grant, all of the 585 community surveys must be returned. Davis said that the surveys will either be addressed directly to the homeowner, or to “current resident” and be in an envelope from the City of Junction City with a Quality Play for All stamp. Included in the survey is a self addressed envelope to return the survey.

“We will apply for this grant this year; the grant is due November 1st of 2017,” said Davis.

Plans for the playground include new equipment that is handicap accessible and a resurfacing of the play area (ground).

“[If you have seen the park] on Poyntz in Manhattan, [the plan for the park locally] will have equipment that will be similar to that; there will be swings that make it possible for children with disabilities to swing, and there will be equipment that has been proven to help children become more coordinated.”

Davis noted that the Fifth Street Playground Park is beautifully landscaped, but the play area needs a facelift.