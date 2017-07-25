Construction Near on New Pediatric Clinics Project

The beginning of construction on a new joint Children’s Mercy and Geary Community Hospital pediatric clinics project at GCH is in the near future.

The chief executive officer at Geary Community, Dr. Joseph Stratton, explained officials are waiting on a building permit to be issued by the City of Junction City. “Waiting on our building permit which we expect to come here within the next week. We’re anxious and ready to swing the hammer as they say. But if everything goes right somewhere toward the end of the year the project will be finished or close to completion.”

A location in the basement of Geary Community has been designated for the 7,000 square foot pediatric clinics area. There will be 12 exam rooms, 3 dictation pods, 2 treatment rooms, height and weight rooms, a nurses station and reception area.

In 2016 more than 800 children from Junction City were treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. With this new project many of the needed services can instead be provided at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City.