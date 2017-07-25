The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect until 8:00 pm this evening.

This affects the following counties: Geary, Dickinson, Morris, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the mid and upper 90s. Afternoon heat indices will reach up to 105 degrees.

Outdoor workers are at risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke this afternoon. Children and pets are at risk if left alone in unattended vehicles.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room,stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

If you work or spend time outside take extra precaution. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.