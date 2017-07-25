JCPD arrest report

During the 24 hour period on Monday, July 24th the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) responded to 98 calls for service, issued 13 citations, and made 12 arrests.

Officers report the arrest of 24 year old Akeem Shane Park, Junction City for alleged theft, identity theft, and unlawful use of a financial card. Park was arrested just after 1:30 pm at 740 W. 6th Street.

The JCPD also reports the arrest of two women on Clay County warrants. Twenty nine year old Cherese E. Shipman, Chapman, was arrested at 1116 Grant Avenue for a Clay County warrant alleging felony interference with law enforcement and two counts of felony damage to property. Forty one year old Janet Marie Allen was arrested at 1415 E. Ash Street for a Clay County warrant alleging forgery, identity theft, and two counts of felony theft.