One dead in “intentionally set” apartment fire

One person has died from injuries related to a structure fire in Junction City on Monday.

The Junction City Fire Department (JCFD) and officers with the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) responded to 1431 N. Calhoun Street just before noon on Monday for a reported fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews located and extinguished a fire within a ground floor apartment.

One adult male victim was located in the apartment and removed by firefighters. The victim was transported to Geary Community Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 37 year old Derrick Anthony Williams. An official cause of death is pending an autopsy examination.

The fire was determined to have been intentionally set in the kitchen of the apartment. Law enforcement is not seeking any suspects, and no suspects are believed to be at large.

Fire damage was limited to the apartment of origin, with smoke damage affecting surrounding apartments. The total damage is estimated at $20,000.

*feature photo eaglecountryonline