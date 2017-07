Authorities in Riley County are investigating a suspect for rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

A 24 year old female victim reported that an unknown suspect threatened and raped her at her Manhattan residence.

Due to the nature of the crime no additional information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCPD at 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 539-7777.

RCPD has reported a dramatic increase in reported rape cases in 2017, compared to 2016.