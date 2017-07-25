JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Swap Shop – July 25, 2017

Selling – Treadmill; king size air mattress; Buy – Blue Jeans (36/30) 238-1185

Selling – Men’s and Ladies’ bicycles, 238-5405

Selling – 1995 Lincoln, 717-8885

Selling – Furniture (bedroom set, reclining loveseat, dining table and 4 chairs) 762-3118

Selling – Black and Decker bandsaw; woodworking tools; fishing equipment, 762-2648,  1408 Cypress Court

Selling – Young female Pyrenees dog, 466-6277

Selling – Hand-made coffee table, 210-6069

Selling – Cot tent with mosquito netting; cast iron pot, 717-8729

Selling – Four wall paintings; silver lamp on stand with two fixtures; top post battery, 789-2108

 

 

 

 