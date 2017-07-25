JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Union Official Sounding Alarm About Working Conditions At Kansas Prison

by 4 Comments

By JIM MCLEAN

The head of the union that represents state workers in Kansas has filed a formal grievance about working conditions at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.
COURTESY KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Staffing shortages at the El Dorado Correctional Facility are creating unsafe working conditions, according to the head of the union that represents state workers.

Robert Choromanski, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, has filed a formal grievance with Secretary of Corrections Joe Norwood, alleging that prison officials are “coercing” guards to work a weekly 16-hour shift to ensure adequate staffing.

“They (prison officials) are doing it behind the scenes,” Choromanski said. “The majors, captains, lieutenants and sergeants are all pressuring the line officers to work those extra four hours.”

Guards at the facility, which houses medium- and maximum-security prisoners, were required to go from eight- to 12-hour shifts earlier this month in an effort to beef up security after a June 29 disturbance when inmates briefly controlled portions of the prison.

That was permissible under the union’s bargaining agreement with the Kansas Department of Corrections, but 16-hour shifts are not except in emergency situations, Choromanski said.

Currently, 73 of the prison’s 360 positions for uniformed correctional officers are vacant, said Todd Fertig, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections. In addition, seven of the facility’s 125 non-uniformed security positions are unfilled.

In recent weeks, the department has stepped up its recruiting efforts, mailing flyers to virtually every household in Butler County, where the prison is located.

Poor working conditions, low pay and the need for more protective equipment, such as vests that protect guards from stabbings, top the reasons for high staff turnover and vacancy rates, Choromanski said.

“They are worried about going to work,” he said of his members. “They’re worried about their safety.”

The Wichita Eagle reported Monday that the number of disciplinary cases against inmates has increased sharply in recent months. As of mid-July, there were more than 2,400 cases. In 2016, 2,841 were reported for the entire year. The rise in disciplinary actions coincided with an increase in the inmate population.

To compensate for staff shortages, prison officials emptied one cell house by transferring inmates to other facilities across the state, Fertig said in an email Monday.

“The professionalism of the EDCF staff and their practice of sound correctional procedures ensures that the facility operates in a manner that is safe and secure for both employees and offenders,” he said.

To gather more information, Choromanski has scheduled two days of meetings this week at the prison. However, because the room he was assigned is in the prison’s administrative offices, Choromanski is concerned that some employees may be reluctant to show up.

So he is also hosting an after-hours session at an El Dorado bar frequented by prison workers.

“They can show up there and talk to me one-on-one if they don’t want to do it at the facility,” he said.

Several lawmakers have said they would support a substantial pay raise for corrections workers in next year’s budget.

In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the state spent $5.1 million on overtime pay for prison workers, according to the Eagle, above the $3.2 million that had been budgeted.

Jim McLean is managing director of the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of kcur.org, Kansas Public Radio and KMUW covering health, education and politics. You can reach him on Twitter @jmcleanks 

  • ksumom22

    Mr. Brownback wants to privatize the prisons in Kansas. So he shut down the more efficient prisons and fired all the workers. Placed all of the inmates in the least efficient, least humane prison, to include the criminally insane and those with severe mental deficiencies. You see, he has to make the current system fail before he can pitch the idea of “we cannot make it work, so we need to privatize.” Beware of privatization. Think Veolia for the prison systems. You think they’re bad now, for-profit would cost twice as much and in the end, these are the prisons that are being sued billions of dollars for maltreatment. (and the state will be the who has to pay those fines as they are the actual placer of the prisoner)

    • James Lee

      Yeah, but privatization will line the pockets of his owners and others, turning millions into billions for those who already have too much.

      • ksumom22

        Have you been watching what is being discussed at the ALEC convention in Denver right now? The Kochs are supplying our GOP politicians with all of the information on what they need to be presenting and voting on the next session. Privatization of government departments is a biggie. (of course the Kochs have their fingers in every aspect of the prisons, so there’s NO conflict of interest there)

        Another one is the presentation of a bill that will strip the election process from state citizens and give it directly to the governor. So, instead of all of us electing a house and senate, the governor will appoint our people. (I’m not certain, but I think this is where the Governor dismantles the government, which is a real biggie for Tea Partiers)

  • Chuck Moss

    Maybe it’s time to bring back the death penalty i.e. the Carr brothers need to go meet Jesus and there are several others who need to meet the same fate.