The Young Professionals of Junction City (YPJC) will host a wine tasting on Tuesday, July 25th at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

The event will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and the cost is $5 to participate. Register online or email info@ypjc.org.

The wine tasting is courtesy of David Tegtmeier, Vintner, Viticulturist, and the Founder of Liquid Art Winery and Estate.

For more information contact the YPJC at 762-2632.