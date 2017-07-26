1420 KJCK Candidate Forum – Day Two – VIDEO

In addition to the live radio coverage on 1420 KJCK, the forum was live streamed on JC Post’s Facebook page (video below).

Call in each morning between 8:00 am and 9:00 with questions for the candidates at 238-1420.

Candidates are running for three seats on the Junction City Commission. An August 1st primary election is scheduled for Junction City residents only; in person advanced voting is now available at the Geary County Clerk’s office.

Candidate forums are sponsored by Coryell Insurors, The Pampered Pet, and the Geary County Clerk’s Office.

The forum schedule this week is as follows:

Tuesday, July 25th

Heinrich Biggs

Larry Ruiz

Wednesday, July 26th

Michael Gray

Bob Henderson

Thursday, July 27th

Jeff Underhill

Tim Brown

Nicholas Albritton

A complete list of the candidates can be found below:

Note: JC Post reached out to all candidates for comment/statements. All candidates have also been invited to participate in the candidate forums.