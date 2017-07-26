Judge denies another delay to Kan. teen’s sentence for murder

RENO COUNTY— In a hearing Tuesday, Reno County District Court Judge Trish Rose denied a request from the defense attorney for 18-year-old Samuel Vonachen to delay his sentencing for two counts murder, attempted murder and aggravated arson.

A year ago, A Reno County jury convicted the teen for the murder of his mother and sister who died after he set fire to the family home in September 2013. His father was able to escape.

The defense asked for the delay because it wanted an expert witness to present a report on Vonachen. The report is from Dr. Kathleen Heidi, who testified during the trial. It was Heidi who testified that Vonachen had no idea what he was doing the night he set fire to the family home killing his mother and sister. Dr. Heidi stood by her diagnosis even though two psychologists found that Vonachen was able to form the intent to commit the murders and concluded that he may be a “psychopath.”

It was also noted to the jury at that time that Heidi is not a licensed psychologist in Florida where she lives, or in the state of Kansas.

What Heidi would have to present during the sentencing is unknown, but the motion for an extension was denied. The defense then stated that it would file a motion to split the sentencing with the prosecution presenting its side and allowing the defense time to rebut the prosecution’s case.

That motion will be addressed during sentencing on Friday afternoon.