Jury Trial for Craig pushed back to November

The jury trial for Joseph ‘Doda’ Craig has been continued until November 27th in Geary County District Court.

According to County Attorney Krista Blaisdell, Craig’s attorney requested the continuance which was granted by the judge today.

Craig’s trial start date has changed a few times in recent months, previously being scheduled for July 10th and then July 31st – now, it will begin on November 27th.

Craig faces multiple charges in connection with the death of 24 year old David Phillips of Manhattan, including Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Previously Convicted Felon, and in the alternative Premeditated 1st Degree Murder or Felony Murder.

Craig allegedly conspired with Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams to rob and then murder Phillips who was lured to a 827 West 12th Street Apartment C location in Junction City. Williams was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder on April 14th. Sentencing for Williams is Thursday, July 27th.