Kan. woman faces child endangerment charge after alleged DUI crash

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged DUI and child endangerment.

Just before 11a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Jenny and Summit Street in Garden City for a reported one car injury accident.

When the Officers arrived on the scene, they identified the driver of the accident as Tara Saunders, 28, Garden City. The investigation revealed that Saunders was westbound in the 1300 block of Jenny when her 1993 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a utility pole.

Her two sons who were seated in the back seat suffered minor injuries. Saunders was not injured in the accident. The boys were treated and released to the father.

Saunders exhibited signs of impairment. Police arrested for Driving Under the Influence possible charges of Endangerment of a Child.

The collision caused significant damage to the Tahoe that had to be towed from the scene. The damage to the utility pole was estimated at $5,000.