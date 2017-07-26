Man in critical condition after fall at Kansas grain bin

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita emergency responders rescued a man who was critically injured after he fell about 20 feet inside a grain bin.

Deputy Fire Chief Brad Crisp says the man suffered multiple injuries when he fell Wednesday morning at the grain bin in north Wichita.

Firefighters and emergency responders were challenged getting access to the man. Crisp says the man was about 170 feet from ground level and had to be raised up a floor before being taken out the side of the grain bin. The rescue took about an hour.

Crisp say the man is in critical but stable condition.

The part of the grain bin where the accident occurred does not contain grain. It is the mechanical area that moves grain from place to place.