RCPD and Lawrence Police to conduct joint press conference regarding sexual assaults

The Riley County and Lawrence Police Departments will conduct a joint media press conference regarding ongoing sexual assaults in both counties dating back to October 2000.

The press conference will be held on Thursday, July 27th at the Riley County Law enforcement center in Manhattan.

The number of reported rapes in Manhattan continues to increase.

Most recently, on Tuesday a 24-year-old woman reported that an unknown suspect threatened and raped her at her Manhattan residence.

Authorities say the number of rapes reported in Manhattan and surrounding areas has doubled during the first quarter of this year compared with the same time last year.

Authorities say some of the rapes reported this year came from one investigation, after detectives identified other victims while investigating the original report.