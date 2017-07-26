The Public Lineup in Geary County for Thursday, July 27th

The Geary County Free Fair wraps up its four day run with the annual 4-H Barbecue and Watermelon Feed plus the 4-H Livestock and Project Auction at the fairgrounds on the west side of Junction City.

The barbecue and watermelon feed are scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the auction beginning at 7 p.m. It will also be Chamber Night at the Geary County Free Fair. There will be a Chamber ribbon cutting for the Senior Citizen / 4-H Center in the Arena.

1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC, will continue broadcast coverage from the fair with reports scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Babe Ruth Midwest Regional baseball tournament for players ages 13-15 opens at Rathert Field.

The schedule of games includes Moorhead, Minnesota playing Davenport, Iowa at noon, and Bismark, North Dakota meeting Salida, Colorado at 2:30 p.m. Scottsbluff, Nebraska meets Columbus, Kansas at 5 p.m. and the Junction City Reds host SEMO from Missouri at 8 p.m.

The opening ceremony is at 7:30 p.m.

The opening ceremony and the ballgame involving the Junction City Reds will be broadcast on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The monthly Military Affairs Council Breakfast in Junction City begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Convention Center. the guest speaker is Command CW5 Sam Baker with the Combat Aviation Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division.

The latest in the Geary Community Hospital series of Farmer’s Markets continues at 4 p.m. Thursday in the north parking lot at GCH. It is scheduled to last until 7 p.m.

The Junction City Commission Candidate forums on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC, wrap up on Thursday. From 8 – 9 a.m. candidates Tim Brown, Nicholas Allbritton and Jeff Underhill will be in the studios. Listeners are welcome to call in with questions during the forum. The telephone number is 238-1420.