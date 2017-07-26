Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo supports KSU cancer research

NEWS RELEASE

MANHATTAN — Are you tough enough to wear pink?

The Kaw Valley Rodeo Association’s 11th annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo will be at 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Wells Arena in CiCo Park, Manhattan. The event honors cancer survivors and raises awareness and funds for Kansas State University’s Johnson Cancer Research Center.

The Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo is part of the three-day Kaw Valley PRCA — or Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association — Rodeo, July 27-29, and is in conjunction with the Riley County Fair, July 27-31. A portion of Friday night’s rodeo ticket sales will go to the Johnson Cancer Research Center.

“We want rodeo fans to pack the arena with pink on July 28,” said Gene Klingler, a local physician and the chairman of the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association’s Pink Committee. “This event serves as a reminder that cowboys and cowgirls are tough, but cancer survivors are even tougher.”

Pink T-shirts, hats, bandanas and more will be available for purchase at the rodeo and throughout July, with all proceeds supporting the cancer research center.

“The pink rodeo is a huge undertaking and exciting event,” said S. Keith Chapes, interim director of the Johnson Cancer Research Center. “We are grateful to the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association, sponsors and volunteers for making it possible, and to the spectators who support it.”

Sponsors are still being sought for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo. Sponsors are listed on the cancer research center’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink event webpage and recognized in a variety of other ways. People interested in sponsoring should contact Klingler at 785-532-9203.

The Johnson Cancer Research Center supports and advances cancer research and education at Kansas State University. Its programs are made possible by private donations. Information is available by calling 785-532-6705 or visiting cancer.k-state.edu.