Vintage Base Ball Game Combines with Chili Cook-Off at Eisenhower Presidential Library Grounds

ABILENE, Kan. – A vintage base ball game and a chili cook-off combine for a fun outing Saturday, Aug. 5, on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home.

This marks the eighth year the Victorian era base ball game has been held in Abilene. You can catch the action at 1 p.m.when the “Abilene Iron Cutters” face the “Wichita Bull Stockings” of the Cowtown Vintage Base Ball Club. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and sunscreen to this free public event.

The players don uniforms and use equipment similar to the 1860s era. The game is played using rules from the Victorian era, which are quite different from today’s game. For example, outfielders can catch the ball on one bounce for an out and base stealing and sliding are prohibited. Crowd participation is highly encouraged and often impacts the rulings on the field.

You can also catch the action at the 2nd annual Wild Steer CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) Cook-Off. Beginning at 9 a.m., the event is the Kansas state qualifier for the Original International Championship Chili Cook-Off in Terlingua,Texas. Chili will be submitted for judging by 11:30 a.m.

In addition to being a competitive event, spectators will have the opportunity to taste variations such as red chili, green chili, chili with beans and salsa. Cinnamon rolls, chili dogs, Frito pies, Call Hall ice cream and root beer floats will also be available. Lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Chili Awards Ceremony is set for 3 p.m.

Before heading home, be sure to visit “The Chisholm Trail and the Cowtown that Raised a President” exhibit on display in the Museum. Celebrating the the Chisholm Trail 150th anniversary, this exhibit includes rare artifacts and historic photographs. Learn about the “square meal,” “real McCoy,” origins of the cowboy boot, and “the wickedest town in the West.” You’ll also find out why Dwight Eisenhower developed a love for all things western.