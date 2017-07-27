JC Post

1420 KJCK wraps up City Commission Candidate Forums – Day three VIDEO

City Commission Candidate Forums on 1420 KJCK wrapped up this morning with the final three candidates choosing to participate – Tim Brown, Nicholas Albritton and Jeff Underhill.

In addition to the live radio coverage, the forums were all live streamed on JC Post’s Facebook page (video below).

Ten candidates are on the ballot for the Tuesday, August 1st primary election which will narrow that list to six that will move on the November general election.

Candidates are vying for three seats.

Candidate forums on 1420 KJCK were sponsored by Coryell Insurors, The Pampered Pet, and the Geary County Clerk’s Office.

A complete list of the candidates can be found below:

Note: JC Post reached out to all candidates for comment/statements. All candidates have also been invited to participate in the candidate forums.

Forum Day three video

