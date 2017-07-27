4-H’ers emotional over prizes/winnings at annual Project and Livestock Auction

The Geary County Free Fair wrapped up festivities Thursday night with the 4-H Project and Livestock Auction.

While most wouldn’t equate the auction, or even the fair, with being an emotional experience – it was exactly that, for the 4-H’ers of all ages.

For Cody Brown, Clarks Creek, to win the Grand Champion Market Steer with his 1330 Hereford, it was exciting. “I’m really excited that my steer is getting that much money, so I can buy another steer!” The market value was $1596, the premium was $1800.

For precocious Karley Kramer, Humboldt, it was a sense of pride that overwhelmed her with her Grand Champion zucchini bread.

“I’ve always wanted to start things off good and so I got what I wanted, ” said Kramer. And she wanted something else too. “I want to put some of the money in my savings account for college; and my family won’t let me get a goat, but I’m going to see if I might be able to get a goat with it.” Daniel Day Excavating and Concrete purchased her zucchini loaves for $525.

For Rebekah Thomas, Lyon Creek, her Reserve Grand Champion win for her 1460 crossbred steer was “bittersweet.”

“It’s just a bittersweet moment of just being the youngest of four – having three older brothers – and watching [them] be great role models to me, and teaching me; I probably wouldn’t be [who I am] without my parents and my brothers because they taught me everything I know.”

This was Thomas’ final year participating in 4H – she will start college this Fall and study Agriculture/Animal Sciences.

Seventy two items were listed in the 4-H Project and Livestock Auction on Thursday evening.

Other items sold at the auction include Kacey Butler’s Grand Champion hog for a $750 premium to Clint Kramer, Mason Muto’s re-purposed wood bench for a premium of $325 to Jeff Childs, and James Martinson’s strawberry-rhubarb pie for a premium of $225 to Next Home Unlimited.