Driver intentionally ran over Kan. woman; 7 charged with murder

PAOLA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged seven people with felony murder after they say a woman was intentionally hit by a car in a drug-related death.

The Kansas City Star reports 23-year-old Heather Briggs, of Baldwin City, Kansas, died early Friday on a road 2 miles west of Paola.

Police found her body underneath the vehicle.

Prosecutors say Briggs was run over during a felony drug deal involving the distribution of methamphetamine.

The suspected driver, 21-year-old Nichole Razo, of Parker, was charged Tuesday with first-degree felony murder.

Six people — two from Paola and four from Osawatomie — were charged Wednesday with the same crime. They are each being held in Miami County on $1 million bond.