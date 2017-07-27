Hesston Police Chief to receive national recognition

HESSTON- It is an honor that comes from a heroic deed during the great tragedy in the community of Hesston. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder will be one of the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Valor.

Hesston Mayor Dave Kauffman made the announcement to city employees and congratulated Schroeder on his accomplishment. Kauffman read an email sent by Gregory Joy, the Designated Federal Officer who is responsible for administering the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor program.

Schroeder was nominated for the award following his actions during the shooting at Excel Industries. Schroeder entered the building without backup, located the active shooter and brought an end to the shooting spree.

City Administrator Gary Emry said Schroeder and “a select group of people” will travel to Washington, D.C., to attend the award ceremony where Schroeder will be given the medal, either by President Donald Trump or by Vice President Mike Pence. Emry said the date of the ceremony is still unknown.