State Supreme Court grants convicted murderer’s request for appeal, case sent back to District Court for hearing

A hearing originally scheduled for Thursday, July 27th has been rescheduled for September in Geary County District Court.

The substantive hearing is to evaluate whether or not there was exculpatory evidence that could warrant a new trial for Christopher Lyman who was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of an eight month old infant in September 2013.

Exculpatory evidence is evidence favorable to the defendant in a criminal trial that potentially exonerates the defendant of guilt.

Lyman’s attorney filed a motion with the Kansas Supreme Court to have his case remanded to Geary County District Court for a motion for a new trial to be heard on September 8th. Lyman’s conviction and subsequent sentence is already under appeal, but that appeal is on hold until the the hearing in District Court.

Lyman was found guilty in May 2015 of 1st Degree Felony Murder, Child Abuse, and Aggravated Battery. Lyman received a life term on the murder count, plus concurrent sentences of 41 months on the Aggravated Battery count and 32 months on the Child Abuse conviction, to be served at the same time as the life term. The life sentence is the controlling term – Lyman will be eligible for parole consideration in 20 years.

During proceedings in July 2015 the Court overruled a motion for a new trial or judgement of acquittal. During a hearing on that motion Lyman testified he didn’t commit the crime, and noted he didn’t kill the infant.

Chris Biggs was the prosecuting attorney at the time of Lyman’s conviction.

A hearing is scheduled for September 8th in District Court.