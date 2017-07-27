Sentencing for Williams set for August 11th

Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams plead guilty – as part of a plea agreement – in April to conspiracy to commit premeditated first degree murder in the January 2016 death of 24 year old David Phillips of Manhattan.

Williams used electronic communications to lure the victim an apartment in Junction City where he ultimately died.

Sentencing in the plea agreement ranges from 109 months to over 490 months; the Court has recommended a sentence of 180 months, which is subject to final sentencing. The varied sentencing range depends on Williams’ criminal history.

Sentencing was previously scheduled for today at 1:30 pm in Geary County District Court. The sentencing hearing has been rescheduled for Friday, August 11th at 1:30 pm in District Court.

Williams allegedly conspired with Joseph Craig to rob and then murder Phillips who was lured to an 827 West 12th Street Apartment C location in Junction City. Craig faces multiple charges in connection with the death of Phillips, including Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Previously Convicted Felon, and in the alternative Premeditated 1st Degree Murder or Felony Murder. A jury trial for Craig is scheduled to begin November 27th.