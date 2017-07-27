Swim beaches at Corps of Engineers and Milford State Park OPEN

The Corps of Engineers at Milford Lake have announced that the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) results from lake samples taken Monday, July 24th have been received.

Zone A is in a “Clear” status, Zone B is in a warning for the presence of blue green algae and Zone C is in a watch.

The designated swim beaches located in Zone A at the Corps of Engineers and Milford State Park will be open.

A warning (zone b) indicates that blue green algae is present at a level considered unsafe for people and animals. Contact with lake water should be avoided.

Lake users are reminded that blue green algae may appear or disappear suddenly and move as the wind shifts; boaters should use caution and move to a clear portion of the lake.