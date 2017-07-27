Tentative Agreement in USD 475 Teacher Contract Talks

It’s not a final deal but there is a tentative agreement on 2017-18 teacher contracts for Geary USD 475.

Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent of Schools, confirmed the salary schedule will include a minimum pay raise for teachers of two percent. “You know how salary schedules go, some will get more, some will get less, but the smallest amount will be two percent.” Witt noted at a time when things are pretty tight they are trying to do something to help take care of teachers and “help them stick with the cost of living.”

The total amount of new money included in the new contract proposal has been calculated at approximately $800,000, with that funding covering teacher raises.

The tentative agreement calls for a seven-hour 50-minute duty day for teachers.

The first day of the new school year is August 16th.

Witt also confirmed there is a plan for the Board of Education to consider final ratification of the contract on August 7th, and for the contract to be taken to the teachers to be considered for ratification during the August 11th Welcome Back event on August 11th at the Shenk Gym.